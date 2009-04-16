Lenovo to Release 3G Netbook

A Lenovo netbook with a nine-inch screen is making its way through FCC approval as we speak, according to several blogs. And unless Lenovo is populating a seriously redundant product line, this one probably has a new trick up its sleeve: 3G wireless. Similar netbooks sans 3G, Lenovo’s S9 and S10, were approved by the FCC last summer.

This new subnotebook appears to have a GSM-compatible 3G wireless card built-in, likely for AT&T. That company began offering subsidized netbooks to anyone who purchased a 3G data plan earlier this month, using Atlanta as its pilot city.

The company says that the up-front cost of owning one of their subsidized netbooks (with a data plan) would be between $100 and $350, depending on the model, alongside the company’s usual $60-per-month mobile broadband service. That service also includes access to all the company’s Wi-Fi hotspots. The up-front charges are about $50 cheaper if you subscribe to AT&T’s home DSL service too.

Besides the Lenovo S9 likely to get thrown into the lineup, AT&T is offering the Acer Aspire One, the Dell Inspiron Mini 9 and Mini 12, and the LG Xenia. More details on the offer can be found here.