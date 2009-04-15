The Putting Lot: An Urban Golf Course in Brooklyn

Think you have what it takes to help design a miniature golf course? Then get in touch with the organizers of the Putting Lot, a temporary nine-hole course in a Bushwick, Brooklyn dirt lot going up this summer. The Putting Lot’s creators are soliciting designs for golf holes that explore the concept of sustainability using reclaimed materials in a space of 200 ft. sq. Designs must be completely removable–they can’t alter the site or use excess earth from the lot. Hole designers will receive a stipend of up to $500 for material costs.

The golf course is being built to show the potential of abandoned spaces. Bushwick’s rapid gentrification is, according the Putting Lot’s creators, an indication that the area is at a transitional point in its development. The organizers believe that “the use of empty spaces will play a critical role in the evolution” of Bushwick, which is currently the 21st emptiest neighborhood in NYC. Oh, and they think the Putting Lot will be fun, too.

Submissions are due by Monday, April 27th at 6 PM EST.

[Via Inhabitat]