Spin City, Never Mind the Pollocks, Line Drawing

Their Circular Life

Their Circular Life is a beautifully designed, Flash-based photo-and-audio project that records 24-hour stretches in the life of five Italian locations.

Use the site’s onscreen speed dial to whisk through the buzz of activity at Modena’s railway station, or to check out the traffic at one of its crazier intersections. Enjoy the sound of water lapping the shore of Lago Santo, and watch an Italian park transform from daytime playground to twilight teen scene. And for those of us who won’t be making that European vacation this year, Their Circular Life presents a daylong look at Venice. Bravo!

