Let’s “Cop” to It Now – – An Empty-Handed US Will Be a Party-Pooper

The 15 th Conference of the Parties (COP15) sounds like a contradiction in terms – – conferences are business-like and dull while parties are, well, fun! But COP 15 is actually the formal name of the annual gathering of nations that participate in the UN’s effort to curb climate change and the “party” is about half a year from now in Denmark. Will the US arrive with little more than a tourist map of Copenhagen and some well-worn stories about China being the world’s leading emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs)?

In my view, the US will surprise everyone and arrive with

the suitcase full of robust climate policies, but if the UN insists on sticking

to its formula for a new global climate deal, based on the Kyoto Protocol, the

Americans won’t be the only ones departing

empty handed. The divisions between developed and developing nations,

especially the US and China, are too old and too real to solve with a broad

one-size-fits-all agreement. Instead, we may need a series of mini-deals, each

tackling specific sources of GHGs (by geography and industrial sector), which

taken together creates a mosaic that completes a more detailed, practical

picture.

The good news is that these various agreements are already

being drafted, signed, and implemented. For example, at last year’s Governors’

Global Climate Summit in California, US states reached agreements with states

in Brazil and Indonesia that will preserve rainforests, thereby cutting GHGs

instead of trees.

In another example, US states and Canadian provinces have

invited China to help design a massive international cap-and-trade system to

use markets to reduce GHGS and ensure that projects are sustainable and

verifiable.