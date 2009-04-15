30 Days to Success

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to become an outstanding performer you need to do three things. 1) Stay on top of your game by becoming a lifelong learner. 2) Set and achieve high goals. 3) Get organized. Manage your time, life and stress well.

If you read this blog with any regularity, you know that I am a big fan of SUCCESS Magazine. I read it from cover to cover every month – and keep it as a reference. See last Friday’s blog post to get an idea of just how much I value the ideas in SUCCESS. If you’re not already subscribed, I suggest you go to www.success.com and do so right now.

The May 2009 issue of SUCCESS has a great piece by Earl Nightingale called “The 30 day Test. I remember listening to Mr. Nightingale when I was a kid. I loved his “Our Changing World” radio show. He had such a great voice and told such great stories.

Here is an example of his common sense approach to life and success from 1956…

“I want you to make a test that will last 30 days. It isn’t going to be easy. If you will give it a good try, it will completely change your life for the better. First, I want you to write on a card what it is you want more than anything else. Make sure it is a single goal and clearly defined.

“You needn’t show it to anyone, but carry it with you so that you can look at it several times a day. Think about it in a cheerful, relaxed, positive way each morning when you get up and immediately you have something to work for, something to get out of bed for, something to live for. Look at it every chance you get during the day and just before going to bed at night. As you look at it, remember that you must become what you think about, and since you’re thinking about your goal, you will realize that soon it will be yours.

“Each time a fearful or negative thought comes into your consciousness, replace it with a mental picture of your positive and worthwhile goal.