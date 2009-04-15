Last Day to Join the Inc. 500|5000

Each year, Fast Company‘s sister publication Inc. creates a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The top 500 are profiled in the magazine, and a full 5,000 are included on the Web site. Today is the last day to sign your company up to be included. The list is not only a ranking, but is intended to be used to advance the study of company growth and the entrepreneurial economy in the United States. To whit:

“Past research based on the Inc. 500 includes a study of the personality types of Inc. 500 company founders and CEOs, and a study of Inc. 500 companies that sought to determine if there is a correlation between high growth and profitability. A recent study by the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, measured the use of social media by Inc. 500 companies.”

To qualify for the Inc. 500|5000 list, your company must be private, U.S.-based, for profit, independent and earning revenue since January 7, 2005 or earlier. To sign up, click over to www.apply5000.com.

