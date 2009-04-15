Social New, Now & Next: Scitable’s Social Science

I’m always interested in how companies that don’t have an obvious connection with social media are using these tools to create online destinations that work for them and work for their market.

To feed my curiosity, I’ve started a whenever-I-feel-like-it interview series about such companies.

Which is why, a few weeks ago, when I had the opportunity to sit down with Vikram Savkar, I was pretty amped. Vikram is the Senior Vice President and Publishing Director of Nature Education, Nature Publishing Group’s newest division. And, we spoke about how their website, Scitable, is combining peer reviewed content with social networking in some really innovative ways.

Throughout this interview, I was not pronouncing Vikram’s name correctly, and he was kind enough to not put me on the spot and point it out. His name is actually prounounced: Vick-rahm Sahv-car My apologies, Vikram!

Take a listen. (about 20 minutes)