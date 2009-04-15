Skip Google, and Try These Search Engines

If Google had a dollar for every competitor that was hyped to defeat it, the search giant would be worth a hundred billion. And well, it is. Live Search, Cuil, Mahalo, whatever–Google only feels luckier as the field grows.

But two more search engines emerged recently that seem to believe that to penetrate the search market, you don’t have to reinvent the concept; you just need to make improvements where an unwieldier competitor can’t.

The first is DuckDuckGo, brainchild of MIT grad Gabriel Weinberg. The Pennsylvania-based search startup boasts “less garbage” than the big search engines, and on that front, it delivers: since DuckDuckGo doesn’t have an advertising empire to perpetuate, its results pages are clean and simple. It’s also better at avoiding on dead-end links than bigger search engines.

“Some people don’t believe me when I say that Google’s results are bad,” says Weinberg, who self-funds the search engine thanks to the sale of an earlier venture. “But I find there are incredible amounts of spam–sites just created with ads and no content.”

DuckDuckGo also does a few clever things with your query. Search, say, FastCompany Magazine and you’ll get our homepage up top, clearly marked as the “Official Site” without any other snippets or titles. DuckDuckGo also cleverly parses your search query into “category” terms, so that you can search more deeply within one term or another using a simple drop-down menu.

Still, for DuckDuckGo, the proof is in the results, and the results are good. Out of about 30 search queries, the vast majority returned very pertinent results, some of which even arrived via the site’s “zero-click” preview pane. Search a term that is popular (say, “Chicago Bulls”) and DuckDuckGo will give you an image, Wikipedia intro, and related links outright. And this isn’t accomplished by a team of editors either. “We’ve gone out and found entries in about a hundred other human-powered sites that are policed for spam,” explains Weinberg. “We use their APIs and extract the info.”

But is it more useful than Google? Depends on what you’re doing. Side-by-side, DuckDuckGo’s results seemed deeper than Google’s on many queries, finding stuff that was surprisingly pertinent but not necessarily new; Google’s algorithms seemed preoccupied with recency over relevancy, in comparison. (Though, this could also be because Google’s crawler operates faster, and has simply indexed more recent material.)