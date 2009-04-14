The Business of Terminator

Like John Connor, the Terminator franchise should have died several times. A dark horse script from a then-unknown James Cameron, it could have easily been shelved in 1983. But the initial success of The Terminator brought the courtship of one of Hollywood’s fastest-dealing and big-spending production houses. In 1991, with Cameron still at the helm, Terminator 2: Judgment Day hauled in half a billion dollars, a handful of Academy Awards, and a place in pop culture history with the catch-phrase “I’ll be back.” But infighting and bankruptcy among Terminator’s owners delayed the making of a third installment for over a decade. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, the 2003 film directed by Jonathan Mostow, was supposed to mark the resurrection of Terminator–instead, it was nearly a death sentence. Had it not been for overseas box office receipts, T3 would have lost money and likely been put to rest for good. But The Halcyon Company stepped in, picked up the pieces, along with the rights, and got serious about salvaging the franchise. A reported $200 million budget, a deal with Christian Bale for three films, and the directorial direction of McG ensures that while mankind’s future may still be uncertain, the future of the Terminator series is not.

– The reported $200 million dollar budget for Terminator Salvation is nearly twice that of Terminator 2: Judgment Day and about equal to T2‘s domestic gross of $205 million.

– The original Terminator film had a budget of around $6.5 million, but pulled in $78.4 million, offering a 1,200% return on investment that is still the best in the franchise.

– The filmmakers looked at shooting in Budapest, Hungary, before finding a better tax rebate in New Mexico, which offers a 25% tax refund on direct production expenditures. Budapest offered only 20%.

– Principal photography for Terminator Salvation took 110 days.

– At the height of production, 65 crew members were working on the animatronics, various terminator ‘bots, related prosthetics and make-up. On set in New Mexico, 8 puppeteers manipulated Skynet’s robotic soldiers.

– 6,000 gallons of gasoline and 8,000 gallons of propane were consumed, combusted and otherwise used to torch the set during filming of Terminator Salvation.