‘Terminator Salvation’ Director McG Bringing ‘Spring Awakening’ to the Big Screen

Terminator Salvation director McG, the subject of my cover feature this month, is taking a detour from his post-apocalyptic man vs. machine epic for an upcoming film project: the big screen version of the Broadway musical Spring Awakening. While it might come as a shock to some–the story is based on a 19th century German play that deals with teen sex, masturbation, rape, and abortion (a winning combination for sure)–it shouldn’t surprise McG fans who know him as a rock aficionado, music-video master and pop savant. To get the full story on how McG plans to use the Duncan Sheik scored Spring Awakening to turn the tables on the studio system and blow up the movie business, check out our cover story:

Hollywood’s Rogue Mogul: How Terminator Director McG Is Blowing Up the Movie Business