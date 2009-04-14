Finally: Chic 3rd-Party LCDs for Macs

If you have a Mac–or just want to look like you do, from the desk up–then you’ve probably considered (and reconisidered) purchasing one of their outrageously expensive Studio Displays, which run $900 for a 24-inch and $1800 for a 30-inch. In the end, you were probably lulled away from the chic Apple offering by a sub-$400 display from Dell or Samsung. Well, now you might have your chance to get that Apple cachet on the cheap.

Enter the CinemaView displays from Collins America. Sure, you’ve never heard of them, and neither have I. But they make three models of LCD monitor with glass bezels and aluminum chassis, and that’s probably enough for the average Mac geek.

When they become available on September 1, the CinemaView displays will have three sizes: 19, 20.1, and 24-inch, running at 1440×900, 1680×1050, and 1920×1080 resultions respectively. They’ll cost between $300 and $500.

Perhaps more important than their price is their use of the Mini DisplayPort featured on MacBooks, meaning that notebook owners won’t need to pony up for an Apple adaptor. Then again, the CinemaView displays aren’t comparable in all ways; the two lower models run at lower resolutions than Apple’s comparable models, and the top-end model doesn’t have a MagSafe connector like Apple’s 30-incher does. Still, with three USB 2.0 ports and good brightness and contrast ratios, these monitors might find a willing audience.