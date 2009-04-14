Read: In-N-Out Burger: A Behind-The-Counter Look at the Fast-Food Chain That Breaks All the Rules

A tragic plane crash, a drug-addicted scion, a bitter lawsuit–these juicy ingredients should make for a tasty corporate drama. Alas, they don’t, because the company is In-N-Out Burger, and seemingly nothing can derail the beloved purveyor of never-frozen burgers and hand-cut fries. That’s good for folks who frequent In-N-Out’s 200-plus outposts (and good for business), but not for the narrative. Without access to the notoriously private chain, Perman has to work overtime to show how the $400 million In-N-Out has become the envy of the fast-food business. But both burger fanatics and business nerds will find parts of In-N-Out Burger as delicious as a Double-Double animal style, and what lingers is founder Harry Snyder’s motto: “Do one thing and do it the best you can.” — David Lidsky

Tue, April 14

Read

In-N-Out Burger

By Stacy Perman

