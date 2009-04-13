Philips’ Prestigo Touchscreen Universal Remote Gets an Upgrade

Beautifully designed, highly functional and easy to set-up, Philips’ Prestigo remote rivals top-of-the-line models with similar features but costs significantly less. The latest model, the STR9320 (still yet to hit the market), hosts 300,000 devices in its memory, requiring little more than a few taps to program it to work with up to 20 components.

But it’s the “activity” settings that are the device’s real innovation, allowing for the grouping of several devices, each of which the remote then smartly assigns to individual buttons to control functions like playback (DVD), sound (TV, home theater, etc.) and picture (TV, projector, etc.).

Read more at Cool Hunting.

Related: Video: Jeff Jan’s Minority Report

Related: Meet Sphere: Transforming Touchscreen Motion-Sensing Mouse of the Future