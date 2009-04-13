How Would Hitler React to the Tesla Roadster Price Increase?

Tesla upset a lot of customers this past January when it announced that customers who pre-ordered Roadsters at a locked-in price would have to pay extra for standard features–in the case of a three hour charge cord, for example, up to $3000 more. Our friends at EVCast have posted a remix of the movie Der Untergang showing Hitler’s reaction to the price increases. The movie has been remixed for comedic purposes in the past, but this is the first EV-related spoof, and so far it’s getting major play on green blogs. Spoiler: like most customers, Hitler doesn’t take the Roadster news very well.