Hybrid House: The Hybrid Car Companion

Now that you’ve got a hybrid vehicle, how about parking it in an equally efficient house? Konyk’s Hybrid House, supposedly inspired by the Toyota Prius (though it’s hard to see how), is an off-the-grid electric home that converts the sun into AC current to run all the utilities in the structure. If clouds prevent the sun from reaching the home’s solar panels, a biofuel back-up generator kicks in.

The Hybrid House’s angular shape maximizes solar and water harvesting. Sun-facing exterior portions of the structure are covered in a photovoltaic-film membrane, and power gathered from the PV film is stored in batteries located in the floor slab. Shade-facing exterior facades are covered in a “cool-roof” membrane that directs rainwater into a water catchment system. A pond in the backyard cools the garden through evaporation and clears dust particles out of the air.

Konyk’s stationary Hybrid House is an offshoot of the Girasole, a similar-looking movable, flexible single-room studio.

