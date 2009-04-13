Windows 7 Looks Like a Vista Nightmare, Repeated

According to the report, 83% of the companies surveyed will delay their Win-7 upgrade until at least 2011, which means Microsoft might suffer another Vista-level adoption debacle if it doesn’t move decisively to convince users to upgrade. Support for Windows XP, Microsoft’s popular legacy OS, officially ends tomorrow, April 14.

The data cited by InformationWeek, which was collected by KACE, suggests that Microsoft’s version confusion could be contributing to its incremental slips in marketshare. Linux, meanwhile, has seen adoption inch upward, likely at Windows’ expense.

“Only a small percentage of businesses plan to migrate to Windows 7 in its first year of availability,” says the KACE report. “Economic concerns and worries about compatibility” will be chief factors to blame. Only 42% of the businesses surveyed said they’d use Windows 7 after 2011, and 17% said they’d wait longer than three years before adopting.

Still, initial user feedback on Windows 7 has been positive, with many technophiles dubbing it “the OS Vista should have been.” Still, that would make it years too late, with plenty of time for users to abandon the platform in the mean time. Microsoft released Windows 7 as a beta in February of 2009, but has not announced a final launch date; speculators have estimated Redmond will ship the software sometime between Q4 of 2009 and Q2 of 2010.

