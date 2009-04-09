The 99% Conference: How to Make Ideas Happen

“The most important thing I learned in grad school is that there are no new ideas, just great executions. At Cool Hunting this is one of our underlying editorial principles. Being in the business of helping creative people get stuff done, Behance is incredibly well aligned with our perspective,” says Josh Rubin, editor of Cool Hunting .

His Web site, Cool Hunting, partners with the Behance Network this week, April 16 to April 17 at the Times Center in New York, to present The 99% Conference. The conference will focus on how idea generation and organization come together to make ideas happen.

Speakers include

Michael Bierut, Partner, Pentagram; Cheryl Dorsey, President, Echoing Green;

Seth Godin, CEO, Squidoo; Ji Lee, Creative Director, Google Creative Lab; and

Jake Nickell, Chief Strategy Officer, skinnyCorp / Threadless, among other visionaries who are in the business of making ideas happen.

As a media sponsor for the event, Fast Company would like to offer its readers a $100 discount by using the code: FASTCOMPANY, when registering for the 99% Conference here.

For more info, visit, the 99% Conference site.

