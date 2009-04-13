The results of a new Innovation Climate survey have just been made

available. The poll conducted by Chuck Frey reveals some very

encouraging insights. It seems that over 47% of respondents find the

climate for innovation has improved in these times. Most people I talk

to agree that innovation is even more important in these times to fuel

success and prepare for the future recovery. It is good to see this

point of confirmation. You can find the survey results here. They are well worth a look.