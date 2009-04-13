advertisement
Innovation Climate Survey

By James Todhunter1 minute Read

The results of a new Innovation Climate survey have just been made
available.  The poll conducted by Chuck Frey reveals some very
encouraging insights.  It seems that over 47% of respondents find the
climate for innovation has improved in these times.  Most people I talk
to agree that innovation is even more important in these times to fuel
success and prepare for the future recovery.  It is good to see this
point of confirmation.  You can find the survey results here.  They are well worth a look.

