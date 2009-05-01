advertisement
Hobo 3.0: A Convention for the New, New, New Economy!

Don’t miss the premier tech-biz-media convention for the new, new, new economy!

By RooftopComedy1 minute Read

In the face of economic catastrophe, many businesspeople are retreating to safe havens such as “products,” “customers,” and even “profits.” Fools! The Internet glitterati are too smart to be constrained by these old models. Hobo 3.0 combines all the delusion of Web 1.0 with all the delusion of Web 2.0. That makes it the must-attend conference for the traveling vagabonds of the digital age. Whether you’re a serial Web-trepreneur begging for venture capital or a garage startup working out of a boxcar, Hobo 3.0 will help you think inside the (cardboard) box.

Convention Map

Featured Speakers

Mark Zuckerberg

Founder, Facebook

Keynote: Why the Long Faces?
The ‘Berg on achieving massive market share with virtual revenue.

Jim Cramer

Host, CNBC’s Mad Money

There Is at Least $5 in Every Trash Can in This City!
Ever wonder how to strip copper out of a PC and redeem it for cash?

Jerry Yang

Former Chief Yahoo (also now known as Locomotive Lou)

Missed Train, Found Opportunity
How turning down $47.5 billion from Microsoft was actually a “lifestyle” choice.

Schedule of Events

7:00 a.m.

Breakfast: Day-old bagels; Twitter cofounder Biz Stone’s “Stone Soup”

7:30 a.m.

Welcome: Keeping Your Real-Life Financial Disaster From Happening to You in Second Life

8:30 a.m.

Panel: Train Hopping — Utilize a Network of Interconnecting Hubs to Improve Peer-to-Peer Relationships.

10:00 a.m.

Fireside Rant: VC Tim Draper and HDNet’s Mark Cuban argue about tinfoil valuations with Boxcar Willie.

11:00 a.m.

Panel: Hobo Code for Dummies

12:30 p.m.

Lunch: Mulligan stew, served family-style. During the meal, motivational speaker Tim Conway will explain how his 1977 movie, The Billion-Dollar Hobo, is a metaphor for success.

2:00 p.m.

Nap Time: Bedrolls courtesy of Hulu.

3:00 p.m.

Point/Counterpoint: How Screwed Are We? Gawker Media CEO Nick Denton: “We’re screwed.” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: “Well, not all of us.”

4:00 p.m.

Networking coffee: Barter your Java skills for a cup of hot java.

4:30 p.m.

Fireside Rant: Mahalo CEO Jason Calacanis explains the unanticipated consequences of his saying, “Fire people who are not workaholics.”

5:30 p.m.

Breakout A: What to Do When Your Startup “Catches the Westbound”
Breakout B: Monetization — Is That Even a Word?

6:30 p.m.

Dinner: Almost-two-day-old bagels; Stone Soup; mulligan stew

7:30 p.m.

Evening Entertainment: Céline Dion, accompanied by a pack of howling dogs (presented by Dogster.com)

iBindle

RooftopComedy.com records live comedy every night of the year, with a global network of comedians satirizing everything from the boardroom to the bathroom.

