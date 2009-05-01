Hobo 3.0: A Convention for the New, New, New Economy!

In the face of economic catastrophe, many businesspeople are retreating to safe havens such as “products,” “customers,” and even “profits.” Fools! The Internet glitterati are too smart to be constrained by these old models. Hobo 3.0 combines all the delusion of Web 1.0 with all the delusion of Web 2.0. That makes it the must-attend conference for the traveling vagabonds of the digital age. Whether you’re a serial Web-trepreneur begging for venture capital or a garage startup working out of a boxcar, Hobo 3.0 will help you think inside the (cardboard) box.
Convention Map
Featured Speakers
Mark Zuckerberg
Founder, Facebook
Keynote: Why the Long Faces?
The ‘Berg on achieving massive market share with virtual revenue.
Jim Cramer
Host, CNBC’s Mad Money
There Is at Least $5 in Every Trash Can in This City!
Ever wonder how to strip copper out of a PC and redeem it for cash?
Jerry Yang
Former Chief Yahoo (also now known as Locomotive Lou)
Missed Train, Found Opportunity
How turning down $47.5 billion from Microsoft was actually a “lifestyle” choice.
Schedule of Events
|7:00 a.m.
|
Breakfast: Day-old bagels; Twitter cofounder Biz Stone’s “Stone Soup”
|7:30 a.m.
|
Welcome: Keeping Your Real-Life Financial Disaster From Happening to You in Second Life
|8:30 a.m.
|
Panel: Train Hopping — Utilize a Network of Interconnecting Hubs to Improve Peer-to-Peer Relationships.
|10:00 a.m.
|
Fireside Rant: VC Tim Draper and HDNet’s Mark Cuban argue about tinfoil valuations with Boxcar Willie.
|11:00 a.m.
|
Panel: Hobo Code for Dummies
|12:30 p.m.
|
Lunch: Mulligan stew, served family-style. During the meal, motivational speaker Tim Conway will explain how his 1977 movie, The Billion-Dollar Hobo, is a metaphor for success.
|2:00 p.m.
|
Nap Time: Bedrolls courtesy of Hulu.
|3:00 p.m.
|
Point/Counterpoint: How Screwed Are We? Gawker Media CEO Nick Denton: “We’re screwed.” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: “Well, not all of us.”
|4:00 p.m.
|
Networking coffee: Barter your Java skills for a cup of hot java.
|4:30 p.m.
|
Fireside Rant: Mahalo CEO Jason Calacanis explains the unanticipated consequences of his saying, “Fire people who are not workaholics.”
|5:30 p.m.
|
Breakout A: What to Do When Your Startup “Catches the Westbound”
|6:30 p.m.
|
Dinner: Almost-two-day-old bagels; Stone Soup; mulligan stew
|7:30 p.m.
|
Evening Entertainment: Céline Dion, accompanied by a pack of howling dogs (presented by Dogster.com)
