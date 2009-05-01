Hobo 3.0: A Convention for the New, New, New Economy!

In the face of economic catastrophe, many businesspeople are retreating to safe havens such as “products,” “customers,” and even “profits.” Fools! The Internet glitterati are too smart to be constrained by these old models. Hobo 3.0 combines all the delusion of Web 1.0 with all the delusion of Web 2.0. That makes it the must-attend conference for the traveling vagabonds of the digital age. Whether you’re a serial Web-trepreneur begging for venture capital or a garage startup working out of a boxcar, Hobo 3.0 will help you think inside the (cardboard) box.

Convention Map





Featured Speakers

Mark Zuckerberg

Founder, Facebook



Keynote: Why the Long Faces?

The ‘Berg on achieving massive market share with virtual revenue.

Jim Cramer

Host, CNBC’s Mad Money



There Is at Least $5 in Every Trash Can in This City!

Ever wonder how to strip copper out of a PC and redeem it for cash?

Jerry Yang

Former Chief Yahoo (also now known as Locomotive Lou)



Missed Train, Found Opportunity

How turning down $47.5 billion from Microsoft was actually a “lifestyle” choice.