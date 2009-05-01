Three Secrets to Make a Message Go Viral

The police have issued this warning: “If you are driving after dark and see an oncoming car with no headlights on, DO NOT FLASH YOUR LIGHTS AT THEM!” Why? Because the no-headlights car is being driven by a gang member, and as part of an initiation rite, the first person who flashes him will be hunted down and killed. (But at least the gang member will turn his lights on afterward.)

You’ve almost certainly heard that famous urban legend, and most likely, you heard it from someone who swore that it was real. (It’s not. See snopes.com.) This idea is sticky — it’s memorable and may change the way you behave — but it’s also viral. People love to retell it. (Many sticky ideas aren’t viral. Your physics teacher may have come up with a mind-blowing demo for Bernoulli’s principle, but chances are you didn’t chat it up.)

Viral marketing has become a hip, low-cost way to reach a lot of people very quickly — with little effort. But as marketers, including giants such as Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, and Procter & Gamble, slash ad budgets, “viral” needs to mean more than “free” and “fueled by prayer.” Making an idea contagious isn’t a mysterious marketing art. It boils down to a couple of simple rules.

Why is the gang-initiation tale so irresistible to pass on? Notice a few things about the idea. It’s emotional — in fact, if you believe it, it’s terrifying. The French psychologist Bernard Rimé has found that people almost compulsively share emotional experiences (both positive and negative), and the more intense the emotion, the more likely they are to talk about it.

There’s another emotional angle: When someone shares this legend with you, they feel like they’re doing a public service. They might believe they’re saving your life. And that’s the second trait of viral ideas. It’s often a small favor: “Hey, it’s Free Breakfast Day at Denny’s!” or “Dude, have you seen the video of that David kid who was drugged up after his dentist visit?” It feels good to save our friends money, or delight them with nitrous-oxide humor.

Fortunately, the rules also work for normal ideas. In Emanuel Rosen’s recent book, The Anatomy of Buzz Revisited, a must-read for marketers, he talks about the National Outdoor Leadership School. One of its alumni, Amy Rathke, returned to Willamette University, where she was an undergrad, raving about her time at NOLS. She had climbed rocky canyons and camped on beaches. It was an emotional experience, and by telling her friends, she felt she was doing them a favor because they could enroll next year.

Rathke talked a lot about her experience when she first returned, and as time went by, she naturally talked about it less and less. A year later, though, Rathke’s conversations about NOLS suddenly spiked again.