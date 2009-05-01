The Business of Barbecue

More than 74 million American barbecued in 2007.

Last year Americans bought roughly 900,000 tons of charcoal briquettes. Kingsford, a unit of Clorox, has about 80% market share.

According to a Web survey, most Americans decide when to take their food off the grill by cutting into it, seeing “if it looks done,” and/or “poking it with a fork.”

But 21% just “wing it.”

A record 17.4 million grills and smokers were sold in 2007.

That same year, revenues at leading grill maker Weber-Stephen Co. neared $200 million.