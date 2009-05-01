Fast Cities: Malmö, Sweden

After recession nearly wiped out Malmö’s industrial base in the 1980s, the city had a chance to start over. It created eco-friendly neighborhoods of transformed tenements and old shipyards. Much of Western Harbour now runs solely on renewable energy, including wind and solar, while organic waste from the area is turned into biogas. In Augustenborg, roof gardens reduce runoff and insulate homes, while a carpool system and pedestrian- and bike-friendly roads help cut vehicle use. The city expects to reduce its CO2 emissions by 25% between 2008 and 2012, blowing past the Kyoto Protocol’s 5% target.