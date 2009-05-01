Fast Cities: Vancouver, British Columbia

The host of the 2010 Winter Games is going for green, using its big moment as a chance to catalyze change. All 18 buildings in Vancouver’s Olympic Village are being built to LEED Gold standards, except the community center and one residential building, which are targeting LEED Platinum. Heat recovered from wastewater treatment will warm the Olympic Village’s buildings. Elsewhere in the Olympic complex, the granite for paving and weirs is being harvested from demolished buildings. And new solar-powered trash compactors throughout the city will help cut the volume of trash bound for landfills by up to 80%.