advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Developer

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Tina Unterlaender, 30

Acting Management Supervisor, AKQA Mobile

advertisement

AKQA Mobile has built notable branded apps for Target and Gap.

Tina Unterlaender

 

“If brands want to talk to their consumers, they have to be where their consumers are — and that’s mobile. The iPhone has helped inspire creative directors like never before. It allows us to push the limits of what we can do. It’s shaken up the industry.”

HER SMARTPHONE
iPhone 3G

CAN’T-LIVE-WITHOUT APP
Google Maps

LAST DOWNLOADED APP
Citibank

WHERE SHE USES THEM
“Anytime I am waiting for somebody (in restaurants) or something (meetings to begin).”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life