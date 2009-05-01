The Developer

Tina Unterlaender, 30
Acting Management Supervisor, AKQA Mobile
AKQA Mobile has built notable branded apps for Target and Gap.
“If brands want to talk to their consumers, they have to be where their consumers are — and that’s mobile. The iPhone has helped inspire creative directors like never before. It allows us to push the limits of what we can do. It’s shaken up the industry.”
HER SMARTPHONE
iPhone 3G
CAN’T-LIVE-WITHOUT APP
Google Maps
LAST DOWNLOADED APP
Citibank
WHERE SHE USES THEM
“Anytime I am waiting for somebody (in restaurants) or something (meetings to begin).”