The Superfan

Espeleta is a quintessential apps fan, integrating them into every part of her life.

“They’re conversation pieces. When the App Store first opened, you had to ask your fellow nerds, ‘Did you download the light-saber app?’ Apps create a sense of community and an opportunity for social interaction that’s bigger than their usefulness. ”

HER SMARTPHONE

iPhone

CAN’T-LIVE-WITHOUT APP

Twittelator. “Twitter would be useless without being mobile.”

LAST DOWNLOADED APP

ColorSplash

WHERE SHE USES THEM

“There’s always the right app for any time of the day. Games for when I’m waiting for something, traffic maps when I’m on my commute, anytime I’m away from my computer and need something.”