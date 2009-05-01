The Brand Man

Trevor Edwards, 46
VP, global brand and category management, Nike
His Nike+ service for the iPod Nano, now built into the iPod Touch, proved that consumers had an appetite for apps customized to their lives. Nike+ has attracted 1.2 million runners and strengthened the Swoosh’s running business.
“These apps let us speak to individuals in a way we never could before.”
HIS SMARTPHONES
iPhone 3G and BlackBerry Bold
CAN’T-LIVE-WITHOUT APP
“I live in Portland, so I would say Apple’s original weather app.”
LAST DOWNLOADED APP
Bloomberg. “It’s a sign of the times.”