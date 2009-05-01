advertisement
The Brand Man

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Trevor Edwards, 46

VP, global brand and category management, Nike

His Nike+ service for the iPod Nano, now built into the iPod Touch, proved that consumers had an appetite for apps customized to their lives. Nike+ has attracted 1.2 million runners and strengthened the Swoosh’s running business.

Trevor Edwards

“These apps let us speak to individuals in a way we never could before.”

HIS SMARTPHONES
iPhone 3G and BlackBerry Bold

CAN’T-LIVE-WITHOUT APP
“I live in Portland, so I would say Apple’s original weather app.”

LAST DOWNLOADED APP
Bloomberg. “It’s a sign of the times.”

