The Entrepreneur

Ge Wang, 31
Cofounder and CTO, Smule
Smule is a startup dedicated to creating showstopper iPhone apps, taking full advantage of the platform’s features.
“Cofounding a startup was nowhere in my playbook. What sealed the deal for me was the iPhone itself. It’s an intensely personal device. There’s a real opportunity to change the way people think, work, and play.”
HIS SMARTPHONE
iPhone 3G
CAN’T-LIVE-WITHOUT APP
Fieldrunners
LAST DOWNLOADED APP
Diner Dash
WHERE HE USES THEM
“I play games when I can’t fall asleep, or when I’m waiting in line at the grocery store. It’s what I’d call ‘in the cracks’ usage; it transforms every moment.”