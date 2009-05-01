advertisement
The Entrepreneur

By Eric Foster1 minute Read

Ge Wang, 31

Cofounder and CTO, Smule

Smule is a startup dedicated to creating showstopper iPhone apps, taking full advantage of the platform’s features.

Ge Wang

“Cofounding a startup was nowhere in my playbook. What sealed the deal for me was the iPhone itself. It’s an intensely personal device. There’s a real opportunity to change the way people think, work, and play.”

HIS SMARTPHONE
iPhone 3G

CAN’T-LIVE-WITHOUT APP
Fieldrunners

LAST DOWNLOADED APP
Diner Dash

WHERE HE USES THEM
“I play games when I can’t fall asleep, or when I’m waiting in line at the grocery store. It’s what I’d call ‘in the cracks’ usage; it transforms every moment.”

