The Entrepreneur

Smule is a startup dedicated to creating showstopper iPhone apps, taking full advantage of the platform’s features.

“Cofounding a startup was nowhere in my playbook. What sealed the deal for me was the iPhone itself. It’s an intensely personal device. There’s a real opportunity to change the way people think, work, and play.”

HIS SMARTPHONE

iPhone 3G

CAN’T-LIVE-WITHOUT APP

Fieldrunners

LAST DOWNLOADED APP

Diner Dash

WHERE HE USES THEM

“I play games when I can’t fall asleep, or when I’m waiting in line at the grocery store. It’s what I’d call ‘in the cracks’ usage; it transforms every moment.”