The World is in a Crucible, 4 Skills for Rising from the Ashes

When the world is in a crucible, new forms are birthed. The previous order is reshuffled. Some at the top disappear. Visionaries emerge from the periphery. America has long looked to the business world for its visionaries, but some come from other sources.

Young Chris Hughes had perhaps more influence on Obama’s successful campaign for president than any other single person. He left a potentially lucrative position as a co-founder of Facebook to join Team Obama. There he envisioned and built the social web infrastructure that made history with its success as a campaign tool. Newt Gingrich wrote in the Washington Post, “I will be spending a lot of time over the next year studying the Obama campaign… It sets the standard for the future.”

Thanks to Hughes 35,000 volunteer assembled across the country, 400,000 blogs were created where people expressed their support generating massive third party endorsements, over 200,000 face-to-face events were organized, and $30 million was raised on the pages of 70,000 people (average $428 per page). For the full story see Ellen McGirt’s excellent article in Fast Company. Hughes is a practical visionary, showing how to work the social web to generate real results. It is not a typical business model, but it works. That is the sign of something new.

Social web. Until last year it was not clear what value there was to be had.

Hughes is only twenty-five. We have become accustomed to superstar youngsters changing the world ala Google. But, now look to our sixty-five year old Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, for insight into the future. Here is the man who presides over some of the most difficult conflicts in our nation’s history. His non-traditional approach has satisfied both George W. Bush and Barack Obama. When you hear Gates talk, he rattles your understanding of his office.

In 2007 he addressed the graduating class of Kansas State University and said, “…based on my experience serving seven presidents, as a former Director of CIA and now as Secretary of Defense, I am here to make the case for strengthening our capacity to use soft power and for better integrating it with hard power. One of the most important lessons of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan is that military success is not sufficient to win: economic development, institution-building and the rule of law, promoting internal reconciliation, good governance, providing basic services to the people, training and equipping indigenous military and police forces, strategic communications, and more – these, along with security, are essential ingredients for long-term success.”

Soft power. Not a term we associate with America’s might.