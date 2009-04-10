The Meaning and Power of Forgiveness

In light of everything that is going on in our country and the world right now, including the economic crisis that is on center stage, it may be a good time to consider a topic that usually gets ignored when the “blame game” is in full swing. We’re talking about forgiveness . Indeed, getting to forgiveness is perhaps the most difficult and challenging thing that we can do to go beyond ourselves when we are so fixated on our problems, our needs, and our demands. Let’s face it, when things are spinning out of control–and especially out of our control–it’s at least comforting and cathartic, even if it doesn’t really resolve anything, to be able to point the blame on others for our situation. Of course, getting to forgiveness under such circumstances is much easier said than done. But it can be done! And, importantly, our capacity to forgive actually provides us with a pathway to true freedom and self-empowerment that, at the same time, is a platform for healing what ails us and for confronting what challenges us.

Forgiveness means “letting go” of our suffering. In effect, it has

much more to do with our own well-being than that of the person or

persons we forgive. When we hold on to our suffering–our resentment, hurt,

anger–we are inside ourselves with self-pity. It becomes a veil

through which we see ourselves and others; it becomes something we have to feed,

keep alive, and justify. If we don’t, we think we allow the other person or

people to be “right” in their unjust treatment of us.

But forgiveness can

be one of the most powerful things we do. Like any muscle, however, it has to

be exercised to work well. Forgiveness can be very complicated. Sometimes we

think that it equates to forgetting, diminishing, or condoning the misdeed, but

it really doesn’t. It has much more to do with freeing ourselves from

its hold. Our ability to live our lives with love, understanding, and

generosity is impeded when we don’t forgive. It doesn’t mean that we have to

love and be generous to the woman who was disloyal to us at work or the man who

belittled our ideas at a staff meeting. Neither does it mean that we have to

love and be generous to those government officials who dropped the ball by not

managing the public’s business with integrity and accountability or to those

corporate executives on Wall Street who dangerously let the will to money

trump the will to meaning at the public’s expense. No, this is not it.

But what it does mean is that we forgive them and liberate ourselves from

further captivity. Love and generosity, as well as understanding, will return

in their own time and on their own terms (the same holds true for things that

happen to us in our personal lives and relationships).

There is another

aspect of forgiveness that we would like to share with you. It involves what is

referred to as “collective guilt.” In this regard, Viktor Frankl, who

had survived four Nazi concentration camps, had spoken out all his life against

the theory of the collective guilt of the German people. Dr. Frankl, in point

of fact, had given a now famous speech in which he urged Jews to go and confirm

that there were both kinds of people under the Nazi regime, decent people and

unprincipled people. Therefore, he argued that it would be unjust to condemn

them all, lock, stock, and barrel. By the same token, it would also be unjust

to condemn all future generations of Germans for the deeds of those who

were, to use Frankl’s descriptor, unprincipled.

Fast forward to the

present day and ponder the temptation to use the notion of collective guilt

against all Saudi Arabians or Muslims for what occurred on September 11,

2001, or against all corporate executives, especially those who make a

living on Wall Street, and all government bureaucrats for what is now

happening in our economy. Can you see how collective guilt only serves to

exacerbate what may be an already bad situation by making it worse? Can you

also see how our motivation to forgive or not forgive is tied to collective

guilt in both subtle and not-so-subtle ways?

Importantly, when we go

beyond ourselves–whether to forgiveness, unselfishness, thoughtfulness,

generosity, and understanding toward others–we enter into the spiritual realm

of meaning. By giving beyond ourselves, we make our own lives richer. This is

a truth long understood at the heart of all meaningful spiritual traditions.

It’s a mystery that can only be experienced. And when we do experience it, we

are in the heart of meaning. We are no longer “prisoners of our thoughts.”

And, remember, forgiveness, in the final analysis, is also good for your

health!

