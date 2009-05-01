McG’s $2 Billion Machine

advertisement

Music VIDEOS

More than 50 videos helped sell 100 million records ($1 billion) for acts such as:

Sugar Ray, Barenaked Ladies, Cypress Hill, Everclear, Korn, Offspring, Smash Mouth, Sublime, Wyclef Jean SOUNDTRACKS The O.C. ($10 million in records sold)*

Pussycat Dolls ($60 million)

Charlie’s Angels ($30 million)

SONGWRITING Sugar Ray ($10 million) Television SHOWS The O.C. ($184 million; now in syndication)

Chuck ($70 million)‡

Fastlane ($44 million)

Pussycat Dolls Present: The Search for the Next Doll and Girlicious ($36 million)

Supernatural ($208 million; now in syndication)

CURRENT PILOTS Human Target

Limelight

Thunder Road Movies Charlie’s Angels I & II (worldwide gross: $523 million)

We Are Marshall ($50 million)

Terminator Salvation

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Captain Nemo (2010)

Spring Awakening (date TBA)