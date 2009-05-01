McG’s $2 Billion Machine

Music
VIDEOS
More than 50 videos helped sell 100 million records ($1 billion) for acts such as:
Sugar Ray, Barenaked Ladies, Cypress Hill, Everclear, Korn, Offspring, Smash Mouth, Sublime, Wyclef Jean
SOUNDTRACKS
The O.C. ($10 million in records sold)*
Pussycat Dolls ($60 million)
Charlie’s Angels ($30 million)
SONGWRITING
Sugar Ray ($10 million)
Television
SHOWS
The O.C. ($184 million; now in syndication)
Chuck ($70 million)‡
Fastlane ($44 million)
Pussycat Dolls Present: The Search for the Next Doll and Girlicious ($36 million)
Supernatural ($208 million; now in syndication)
CURRENT PILOTS
Human Target
Limelight
Thunder Road
Movies
Charlie’s Angels I & II (worldwide gross: $523 million)
We Are Marshall ($50 million)
Terminator Salvation
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Captain Nemo (2010)
Spring Awakening (date TBA)
Web
“Sorority Forever”
“Exposed”
“Terminator ARG”
*Estimated at $10 per copy. ‡Show values estimated at $2 million in revenue per episode and do not include syndication fees.
