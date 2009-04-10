Adopt An Appropriate Time Horizon And Choose Investors Carefully

While speaking with Randy Eisenman and Sunny Vanderbeck , the founders of Satori Capital , I found a new sense of respect for the idea of “time horizons.”

You see, over time, companies gravitate toward the expectations of its shareholders. If the financial shareholders of a company are looking to see a return on their investment within a couple of years, then there will be a lot of short-term pressure for that company to produce financial results.

But what often happens is the company’s management will begin making decisions based on finding short-term payoffs. And this is at the loss of long-term opportunities.

While the management may be in it for the long term, Randy and Sunny believe that shareholders will usually get their way and will exert pressure to match their goals – not management’s. Sunny warns, “Choose your investors carefully.”

Satori Capital looks at a company’s investor base to assess the business’ time horizon. And they only work with companies where they can achieve harmony between investor and management expectations.

A brilliant example of the power of this principle is New York Life. The “Company You Keep” has sustained for over 160 years. Several New York Life executives attended our recent Kai Method Innovation Seminar in New York City, and I got a chance to hear some of the reasons why New York Life has outlasted its peers and maintains a strong position today.

Their core advantage, I believe, has little to do with marketing strategy or investment principles. Though such factors are important, they are also factors that the competition can easily copy.