Flat-Pak Cardboard Furniture: Coming to a Doomed Start-Up Near You

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
ecological_furniture6

advertisement

Cardboard: The little commodity that could. Twenty years ago, Frank Gehry turned cardboard into a classic furniture series; twenty years later, one ad firm built its entire office out of the stuff. And here’s a new design: Flat-pack cardboard furniture, which can be assembled into handy workstations, accent tables, and storage nooks:

ecological_furniture

ecological_furniture2

ecological_furniture4

ecological_furniture8

Compared to the Gehry furniture, or even the Beeboard desk which used to be sold at Design Within Reach, this line by Pedro Gomes is greener because it packs into a skinny envelope. That means carbon savings through lowered transport costs

Gomes, however, is not alone in his idea: Magis recently introduced a carboard playhouse for kids, which the tykes can assemble themselves:

villa4



[Via Yanko]

