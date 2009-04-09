Nonprofit Funding: Bad News is Good News

The bad news we know: funding is tight.

The good news is that some funders are finally using their selectivity to drive nonprofit boards to become more effective. In fact, only nonprofit boards can truly elevate the performance of nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits that provide our nation’s and our world’s communities with healthcare, education, social services, arts and culture, and nonprofits that fight poverty, injustice, and environmental waste.

Even the best nonprofit CEO cannot maximize an organization’s potential without a highly effective board chair and board of directors. Here’s a Seven Point Checklist for funders and nonprofit boards who seek to invest in and build a high performing nonprofit: