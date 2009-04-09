Presenting for Success

Dynamic communication skills are one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become a dynamic communicator you need to master three fundamental skills: 1) Conversation, 2) Writing, and 3) Presenting.

Of these three, presenting seems to cause the most angst among people. Recently, I discovered a great electronic newsletter: Presentation Xpert. I was impressed with the quality of the content. I got in touch with John Quincy, the editor. He asked if I would like to submit an article. I did and it was published in the March 2009 issue. You can see it here: http://editor.ne16.com/he/vo.aspx?FileID=76d3538d-18b1-4b66-9492-03300049c6ad&MemberID=371437847&MailID=8868823

There’s a lot of other content in this issue, I urge you to read it in its entirety and to subscribe.

The common sense point here is simple. Successful people are dynamic communicators. Dynamic communicators excel at three basic communication skills: conversation, writing and presenting. Presenting to a group is a gut wrenching experience for many people. As I discuss in my article in the March 2009 issue of Presentation Xpert, presenting is a process like any other. And like any other process, it can be broken down into a series of steps. Follow the steps and you’ll do a great presentation – you’ll even be able to control your nerves.

That’s my take on presentation skills. What’s yours? Please leave a comment sharing your presentation triumphs and mess ups. We can all learn from one another. As always, thanks for reading.

Bud