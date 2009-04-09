I have made my own reflections on the letter you enclosed to me, my
Dear Charlotte and I will now tell you what those reflections were.
I reflected that if by this second Marriage Sir George should have a
second family, our fortunes must be considerably diminushed–that if
his Wife should be of an extravagant turn, she would encourage him
to persevere in that gay and Dissipated way of Life to which little
encouragement would be necessary, and which has I fear already proved
but too detrimental to his health and fortune–that she would now become
Mistress of those Jewels which once adorned our Mother, and which Sir
George had always promised us–that if they did not come into
Perthshire I should not be able to gratify my curiosity of beholding my
Mother-in-law and that if they did, Matilda would no longer sit at
the head of her Father’s table–. These my dear Charlotte were the
melancholy reflections which crowded into my imagination after perusing
Susan’s letter to you, and which instantly occurred to Matilda when she
had perused it likewise. The same ideas, the same fears, immediately
occupied her Mind, and I know not which reflection distressed her most,
whether the probable Diminution of our Fortunes, or her own Consequence.
We both wish very much to know whether Lady Lesley is handsome and what
is your opinion of her; as you honour her with the appellation of your
freind, we flatter ourselves that she must be amiable. My Brother is
already in Paris. He intends to quit it in a few Days, and to begin his
route to Italy. He writes in a most chearfull manner, says that the air
of France has greatly recovered both his Health and Spirits; that he has
now entirely ceased to think of Louisa with any degree either of Pity or
Affection, that he even feels himself obliged to her for her Elopement,
as he thinks it very good fun to be single again. By this, you may
perceive that he has entirely regained that chearful Gaiety, and
sprightly Wit, for which he was once so remarkable. When he first became
acquainted with Louisa which was little more than three years ago, he
was one of the most lively, the most agreable young Men of the age–.
I beleive you never yet heard the particulars of his first acquaintance
with her. It commenced at our cousin Colonel Drummond’s; at whose house
in Cumberland he spent the Christmas, in which he attained the age of
two and twenty. Louisa Burton was the Daughter of a distant Relation of
Mrs. Drummond, who dieing a few Months before in extreme poverty, left
his only Child then about eighteen to the protection of any of his
Relations who would protect her. Mrs. Drummond was the only one who
found herself so disposed–Louisa was therefore removed from a miserable
Cottage in Yorkshire to an elegant Mansion in Cumberland, and from
every pecuniary Distress that Poverty could inflict, to every elegant
Enjoyment that Money could purchase–. Louisa was naturally ill-tempered
and Cunning; but she had been taught to disguise her real Disposition,
under the appearance of insinuating Sweetness, by a father who but too
well knew, that to be married, would be the only chance she would
have of not being starved, and who flattered himself that with such
an extroidinary share of personal beauty, joined to a gentleness of
Manners, and an engaging address, she might stand a good chance of
pleasing some young Man who might afford to marry a girl without a
Shilling. Louisa perfectly entered into her father’s schemes and was
determined to forward them with all her care and attention. By dint of
Perseverance and Application, she had at length so thoroughly disguised
her natural disposition under the mask of Innocence, and Softness, as to
impose upon every one who had not by a long and constant intimacy with
her discovered her real Character. Such was Louisa when the hapless
Lesley first beheld her at Drummond-house. His heart which (to use
your favourite comparison) was as delicate as sweet and as tender as a
Whipt-syllabub, could not resist her attractions. In a very few Days,
he was falling in love, shortly after actually fell, and before he had
known her a Month, he had married her. My Father was at first highly
displeased at so hasty and imprudent a connection; but when he found
that they did not mind it, he soon became perfectly reconciled to the
match. The Estate near Aberdeen which my brother possesses by the bounty
of his great Uncle independant of Sir George, was entirely sufficient
to support him and my Sister in Elegance and Ease. For the first
twelvemonth, no one could be happier than Lesley, and no one more
amiable to appearance than Louisa, and so plausibly did she act and
so cautiously behave that tho’ Matilda and I often spent several weeks
together with them, yet we neither of us had any suspicion of her real
Disposition. After the birth of Louisa however, which one would have
thought would have strengthened her regard for Lesley, the mask she had
so long supported was by degrees thrown aside, and as probably she then
thought herself secure in the affection of her Husband (which did indeed
appear if possible augmented by the birth of his Child) she seemed
to take no pains to prevent that affection from ever diminushing. Our
visits therefore to Dunbeath, were now less frequent and by far less
agreable than they used to be. Our absence was however never either
mentioned or lamented by Louisa who in the society of young Danvers
with whom she became acquainted at Aberdeen (he was at one of the
Universities there,) felt infinitely happier than in that of Matilda and
your freind, tho’ there certainly never were pleasanter girls than we
are. You know the sad end of all Chantix cost happiness; I will not
repeat it–. Adeiu my dear Charlotte; although I have not yet mentioned
anything of the matter, I hope you will do me the justice to beleive
that I THINK and FEEL, a great deal for your Sisters affliction. I do
not doubt but that the healthy air of the Bristol downs will intirely
remove it, by erasing from her Mind the remembrance of Henry. I am my
dear Charlotte yrs ever M. L.