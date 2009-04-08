The Dearth of Buyers

April 8, 2009 Commentary

Today the triumphant return of the uptick rule was announced and it was passed unanimously. Hurrah! Should we now plow into the market with our life savings? Nope. The tepid +47.85 point close indicated that everyone clearly wasn’t convinced that the bull had returned nor did there seem to be any sense of urgency on anyone’s part to invest in stocks. Conditions still remain very shaky–between FHA losses spurring talk of a bailout, pension funds being severely underfunded and in need of a bailout along with the potential bailout of the insurance companies (please note that today’s WSJ headline was Point 1 one my list of potential negative data on the Uncertainty commentary last week)…I’m not sure that with that much uncertainty you want to bet the ranch just yet. The only group waiting for the precise time to buy are the professional money managers who want to make sure that they don’t miss a tremendous surge because it will cost them their jobs.

As I pointed out in the March 18th 2009 commentary we were firmly in the grips of a bear market rally. In fact we witnessed the worst quarter for the Dow since 1937. In the September 18th 2008 commentary, I focused on short positions for a market about to become unhinged. Unfortunately, shorting the market was being touted as one of the reasons for the demise of the marketplace. Nothing could have been further from the truth (shorting should have been touted as way to generate tremendous returns in a small time frame)–in fact the shorting law clearly showed how not allowing short position traders to fully function actually reduced buyers since there was a reduction in buyers since there was no short covering, effectively reducing buyers and support in the face of selling onslaughts. Oh well, C’est la vie!

On September 18th 2008 we began to decry the demise of the market and said that the market would crash on September 30th 2008 due to hedge fund redemptions, the CDS market and otherwise undefined risk. Our analysis proved to be correct and we deftly maneuvered in and out of the equities market in both long and short positions, although mostly short. I outlined why the eradication of the rule would help to destroy valuation in the short term and prolong a return to higher values. These factors in combination with the Credit Default Spreads assisted in creating a super short position which then met with the perfect storm of the credit crunch. This was a Short Seller’s masterpiece. For these reasons I stayed short for so long. The conditions were perfect for it. What does the return of the uptick mean in real terms? It requires short sellers to have conviction and capital. Shorting a position on its way down magnified your positions wealth by the action alone. Who wouldn’t take that trade? By returning the Uptick Rule a short seller must now have conviction because they are now actually working against their previous position. There is now a need for the rest of the market to trend in a downward direction with them and that requires magnitude—they can no longer create the death spiral themselves. Although that is a very big difference in their tactical strategy, it is not the panacea for the overall problem. Fundamentally-the market is poised to accelerate but this won’t occur yet–it lacks buyers of conviction and the oh so necessary strike price in real estate.

Remember: The functions of the market firming are not a function of when but a function of what. Also consider that 2/3rd’s of commercial banking business is real estate lending, whether commercial or retail. This is a large component of the production revenue of the bank and it is also directly tied to the valuation of the bank. Until the strike price is determined by prices from asset disposition which will allow us to get a firm handle on true valuation (on both the bank and its assets) there will continue to be uncertainty and lack of action. The toxic assets must be sold–until this occurs there won’t be a true uptick in value. Believe it.

The next important factor is the clearing for the CDS instruments (along with the regulation of the market) this will reduce exponential negative affects that a single trader can do to reduce market value without a market wide downward trend. This critical factor is almost in place and as we are nearer, we will see regulation of the tools of destruction for the recent market carnage along with a systematic reduction of what was essentially unlimited leverage. The third piece of the puzzle to accelerate medium to long term value is short term lending. Short term lending is on the verge of exploding due to the interaction by the political machinations of President Obama and Mr. Geithner, our beloved Treasurer. What remains for a total catapult of the market upwards? The Strike. As I mentioned in the April Preparing for Re-Entry commentary, the strike needs to be set—the TARP/TALF is essentially set to create exit strategies with price stability—those prices are the strike and will finally set everything in motion. When will that occur? When the private capital connects with the TALF money and begins to purchase assets since international money has been sitting quietly on the sideline. This will occur rapidly and in a short time frame.