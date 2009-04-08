advertisement
Kimberly-Clark Wipes Away Its Eco Guilt With Recycled Toilet Paper

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
We’ve covered the destructive practices of tissue and toilet paper companies extensively–specifically, the destructive habits of bathroom tissue giant Kimberly-Clark. But now the company, often criticized for using virgin fiber from 200-year-old trees, has offered an olive branch to the environmental community with a line of recycled products.

Scott Naturals is the company’s new line of toilet paper, towels, and napkins made from a mix of recycled and virgin fiber. The toilet paper contains 40% recycled material, the towels contain 60%, and the napkins have 80% recycled fiber. Kimberly-Clark Professional already offers 100% recycled fiber products, but this is the company’s first recycled home line in North America.

So why not just use all recycled materials? Kimberly-Clark says that “The lower quality and higher price perceptions of products containing recycled fiber has limited consumer acceptance.” Presumably, then, using a hybrid of recycled and virgin materials is cheaper than using only recycled fiber.

Kimberly-Clark’s move into recyclables is significant for a company that has entire Web sites devoted to its resource mismanagement. But it’s hard to understand why the company won’t make the jump into using 100% recycled materials. As we have repeatedly pointed out, soft and fluffy recycled tissue is possible. Even if the price point for recycled tissue is higher than for virgin tissue, surely a company as large as Kimberly-Clark could benefit from appeasing the growing market of eco-conscious consumers with pricey yet soft products. Still, the company deserves a pat on the bum for finally getting its ass in line.

[Via Kimberly-Clark]

