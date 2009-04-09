Twitterprise: Bringing Whole Selves to Work

I began using Twitter out of spite. Fast Company had a mass website upgrade and some links weren’t working. Our editor was suddenly unreachable (after saying we should contact her if we needed any help). I had a deadline and I was stuck. Looking for additional contact information, I saw she was tweeting from a cab, commenting on the messenger’s bike beside her.

Whua? Did she not realize people could see her goofing off? Quickly enough, she answered my question and I was on my way. I wondered what could be so compelling about Twitter for someone with her busy schedule to use it. She’s brilliant, with many pursuits; could Twitter be that beneficial, for someone like her?

I became determined to find out.

I opened a Twitter account.

I posted several updates.

By the end of the first week…

I understood.

In the year since, I credit Lynne for turning me on to Twitter and I’ve discovered something more valuable than the hyped “collaborative sharing” benefits. I’ve witnessed coworkers outside of clearly defined roles. I’ve peeked into their thoughts, admired their perspectives and felt their passions. This fuels my trust and broadens my access to them. I now see a well-roundedness attained previously only by spending long hours together, usually outside of normal work hours–and who has time for that? Learning about Lynne’s zest for bicycles and exchange, I became more committed to her success.

Before Twitter (and her enterprise-strength counterparts like Socialcast and Yammer) we didn’t share our layered thoughts casually so we appeared always on task. Via Twitter, you now see my mind periodically follows tangents, that sometimes circle back, and other times leads to wholly new roads. Engaging with a wide circle of people–celebrating our focuses and interests along the edge–deepens and widens everything we do.

Here are four reasons to connect work with the personal–the insights and the whys.

Establish Your Voice

People don’t necessarily tweet about their job. They tweet about their work; what they’re passionate about, their craft. When we admit we have other dimensions, be more transparent, and practice authenticity, we provide a context to our thoughts and our behaviors while also becoming comfortable with them in public.