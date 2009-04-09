Brian Solis Envisions the New PR

You

will want to read this book. It collated many thoughts I’ve had about

PR and why it has failed in the past and could succeed in the web-enabled future. Our how it might morph into something completely different, and much more effective.

Its co-author, Brian Solis, embodies what he writes about. He blogs about clients, throws parties for them, takes photos of them. He doesn’t sit back and send press releases or annoy journalists with email. He becomes the disseminator himself.

A sentence

that jumped out at me was “The future of PR is already underway and

it’s defining who we are and what we choose to represent.” BOOO-YAH.

What we choose to represent. Say it over and over. PR people have

choices about what to represent, and more and more they are identified with the communications of their clients, even on the agency side.

Looking at it that way changes everything. It makes the PR person

and the “journalist” interchangeable under the best of circumstances.

That will be a hard change for some people to swallow.

In the twenty years I owned a PR agency, the thing I hated the most

about it was the assumptions people made about me. As a film reviewer

(before I opened the agency), everyone thought I was blunt, truthful to

a fault, and perhaps even intelligent or insightful. Once I was in PR,

all that changed.

Even the journalists and companies that depend on PR to “put out”

information disrespect it. For some reason, it is assumed that if

someone is “in PR,” they will distort the facts and force them own your

throat.

The worst PR people do that, but the best PR people were never like that. They were and are

evangelists for products and companies they know and love, using their

communications skills to evangelize.

Sometimes they are paid, sometimes not, but if they love a product, they talk about it.