Company Stakeholders Are More Than Just Shareholders

In business school, they still teach us the shareholder is king and that all corporate decisions should be made based on maximizing shareholder value. But if you see a wider view, a more holistic perspective, then you will see that shareholders are but one of several critical stakeholders. Without employees, customers, and the support of the community, shareholders earn nothing.

Running a company only for shareholders is like creating a cup with no space inside of it. You need the clay walls to hold in the water, but unless there is also a hollow center and water to pour in, then what is the point?

As the Tao Te Ching says, “Long and short contrast each other; high and low rest upon each other.” You can’t have one without the other.

This is why Satori Capital’s founders, Randy Eisenman and Sunny Vanderbeck, focus on finding and supporting companies that help all stakeholders win.

As Sunny explains, “If you think about business as a collection of different people trying to accomplish their goals, then when has business not been about giving employees a good working environment, giving customers what they want, and having a good relationship with suppliers?”

In my book, The Way of Innovation, I identify eight levels of stakeholders: yourself, your immediate team, your employees and investors, your suppliers and partners, your core users or early adopters, mass users, competitors, and the community and environment.

Sustainable innovations, ones that are “built to last,” embrace all eight stakeholders. So if you want an innovation that will stand the test of time, then you should design it in a way that causes everyone to love it and no one to resist it.