Doing The Robot: An Android With A Familiar Face

Soon all those with social anxiety may toss away their cares. ThatsMyFace and MechRC have teamed up to provide a solution to rule out human interaction altogether: A remote control robot with a customizable photorealistic face. ThatsMyFace offers free facial analysis using two snapshot photographs, ultimately creating a statuette of the pictured face. This is then applied to MechRC’s robot, which contains 17 precision servos capable of up to 180 degree movement ready to serve you. This new companion comes with 100 pre-installed motion files, and can be further programmed with drag-and-drop 3D software using a personal computer. Now Billy Idol’s song can become your reality– you can truly be dancing with yourself! The ThatsMyFace MechRC bot will be available in the Summer of ’09.
