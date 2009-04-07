Opening Clouds

Where is your cloud and how do you manage it?

I toss that question at an occasional CIO and get borderline lucid

answers. Most don’t yet use clouds but lust after them. Others leverage

public clouds for non-privileged and mission-uncritical work. A scant

few have cobbled together their own private clouds (p-clouds).

P-clouds and rentable clouds are as similar to Sherman tanks and kangaroos.

The promise of agile clouds is that you would be able to establish

your own internal p-cloud and extended it ad hoc to external, rented

cloud resources. Currently this requires either a significant amount of

home grown engineering or adherence to one or another public clouds

tools and management protocols.

Either approach is anathema to IT.

All radical growth spurts in IT technologies have occurred when open

standards were popularized. UNIX killed MPE, VMS and other also-rans.

Likewise Linux is slowly killing proprietary UNIX and blocking Windows

Server growth. TCP/IP and Berkeley Sockets killed Netware, Vines and a

slate of sluggish competitors. x32 and x64 chips have all but

eliminated SPARC, Itanium and other red-headed step children.

Standards make stuff happen because it invites commoditization and interoperability, the top two CIO wet dreams.