Personal Branding for Young Professionals: An Interview with Dan Schawbel, Author of Me 2.0

As the job market becomes more and more competitive, students and

recent grads need to do everything they can to stand out from their

peers. One great way to do this is by building your professional

reputation, also known as your “personal brand.”

advertisement

advertisement

For advice on creating your personal brand – and using it to help

you land a great job – I turned to Dan Schawbel, the leading personal

branding expert for Generation Y. Dan is the author of the brand new

book, Me 2.0: Build a Powerful Brand to Achieve Career Success (Kaplan, April 09), as well as the publisher of the Personal Branding Blog and Personal Branding Magazine. I recently had the opportunity to interview Dan. Here are some excerpts from the interview, including a shout-out to Fast Company! Lindsey: How do you define personal branding? Dan: Personal branding is the process by which we market ourselves

to other people. The process that I’ve developed in my new book, Me

2.0, is “discover, create, communicate and maintain (DCCM).” The first step in this process is to discover what you’re passionate

about and your area of expertise, while establishing goals and forming

both a development plan and a personal marketing plan. The second step is to create marketing materials, which could

include a business card, portfolio, website, blog, social network

profiles, a podcast, a video resume, as well as traditional documents

like a resume and cover letter.

advertisement

The third step is to become your own personal PR person and

communicate your brand to others through speaking engagements,

commenting on blogs, writing for magazines, pitching journalists and

more. The final step is to maintain your brand, which consists of online

reputation management and keeping your profiles up-to-date and accurate

with changes in your career. Lindsey: You are in your 20s. How have you established yourself as a personal branding expert at such a young age? Personal branding came naturally to me because I marketed myself

extensively through college, including eight internships, seven

leadership positions and straight A’s. Instead of networking with

other professionals, I applied and interviewed through job boards and

corporate websites, which really forced me to differentiate myself. I had never termed this to be personal branding until I read Tom Peter’s article in Fast Company magazine.

The second I read his article, I realized that personal branding was my

passion and since I was blessed with entrepreneurship genes, and skills

that I collected from middle school (graphic design and website

development), I was able to execute on my dream and build a brand

faster than most. When I first branded myself, I considered myself a “personal

branding spokesman,” because my theories weren’t proven and I was a

prolific writer on this topic. As I started to see results from my

brand building, including being recruited for a new social media

position at EMC Corporation, and press mentions in BusinessWeek and The Wall Street Journal,

I transitioned my brand to “personal branding expert.”

advertisement

Instead of

being this general with my title, I decided that my audience would be

Gen Y, because that niche was wide open and because I felt that the

millennial generation required extensive help to prepare them for the

real world. As a millennial myself, it was easy to connect to this

generation and thus my personal brand statement (who you are and who

you serve) became “the leading personal branding expert for Gen Y.” My genuine enthusiasm and knowledge in this field has allowed me to

break through the clutter and establish myself as a top marketing

blogger, magazine publisher, video producer, consultant, speaker and

book author. If I lost everything today, I’d still pursue my passion

for personal branding. Lindsey: Can you share 3 personal branding tips from

your book that are most important for Gen Ys graduating from college

this spring? 1. Have a targeted approach to applying for jobs.

Most college graduates will furiously apply to hundreds of jobs online,

praying that they might get a few interviews and hopefully a job.

Regardless of what the economic situation is, a focused job search will

always prevail. Instead of getting a job that will pay your bills, try

your hardest to create your own job at a company that you’d love to

work for. Write down the top five companies that you want to work for

and the job description you would like to have. 2. Conduct a people search, not just a job search.

Job boards are fading away and aren’t as useful as they were a decade

ago. Now, everyone is on social networks and can be contacted, without

having to go through chains of command. The best way to navigate the

recruitment process is to contact employers directly, instead of

applying for a job that might not be available anyway. Use search

engines, including Twitter, Facebook, Technorati and Google to locate

employees who work at companies you’re interested in and reach out to

them. By doing this, you’ll appear genuine and have a better chance of

getting the job you actually want. 3. Protect and promote your brand as much as possible.

Protecting your personal brand is extremely important because there are

other people in the world with your name and if you fail to register

your name on social networks and your domain name, someone else will.

Also, you’ll want to command your Google results because employers will

be searching for you. Promoting your brand is required to gain the

necessary visibility to be recruited based on your expertise. By using

social media tools to get your name out there, you have a better chance

at obtaining a great opportunity.