Raumlabor’s Portable, Inflatable Dance Party Comes to New York

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
kuechenmonument-06

April Fools is over, so you can rest easy that this isn’t a joke. This month in New York, there really will be a series of parties held in a giant, portable bubble.

The series, hosted by Storefront for Art and Architecture and the Goethe Institute New York, includes a 10-day slate of dinners, lectures, and dance parties that commences on April 16. The enclosure itself, dubbed the Spacebuster, was designed by Raumlabor, a talented, cheeky young German architecture firm. Built of tough, translucent plastic–check your sharp objects at the door, and prep your boy in a bubble jokes–it expands like the Blob, incorporating natural obstructions into its contours, whether a highway overpass or an errant tree. Originally unveiled in Europe, this is Spacebuster’s first appearance stateside. Sounds like fun, right? Check out the schedule of events here.

Spacebuster by Raumlabor

Spacebuster by Raumlabor

Spacebuster by Raumlabor

[Via Arch Daily

