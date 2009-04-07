Raumlabor’s Portable, Inflatable Dance Party Comes to New York

April Fools is over, so you can rest easy that this isn’t a joke. This month in New York, there really will be a series of parties held in a giant, portable bubble.

The series, hosted by Storefront for Art and Architecture and the Goethe Institute New York, includes a 10-day slate of dinners, lectures, and dance parties that commences on April 16. The enclosure itself, dubbed the Spacebuster, was designed by Raumlabor, a talented, cheeky young German architecture firm. Built of tough, translucent plastic–check your sharp objects at the door, and prep your boy in a bubble jokes–it expands like the Blob, incorporating natural obstructions into its contours, whether a highway overpass or an errant tree. Originally unveiled in Europe, this is Spacebuster’s first appearance stateside. Sounds like fun, right? Check out the schedule of events here.

[Via Arch Daily]