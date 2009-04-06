advertisement
7 Books to Help You and Your Organization Become Better Storytellers

As I was recently rearranging my “ridiculously-way-over-stuffed-I-need-to-straighten-this-thing-out”bookshelf, I noticed over a dozen books scattered about; books on story,personal storytelling and organizational storytelling. Instead of putting them back where they belonged, I made a tall pile on the floor. And then I just sat there staring at the pile.

By Thomas Clifford1 minute Read

I reflected on how much these amazing authors have helped me understand the journey of storytelling not only from a personal point of view, but especially from a business perspective.

Then the idea hit me: I should share these titles.

There are 14 book in total. The book list will be in two parts; below is the first half. The next batch will be in the next post.

The beauty of this list is that each book is entirely different from the next, proving the theory that “story” is an extremely fluid word and meaning so many things to so many people.

Each one is fabulous; explore them all and see which ones you feel attracted to.

You just might see yourself or your organization in a new way.

I know I did.

A Whole New Mind: Moving from the Information Age to the Conceptual Age

Made to Stick: Why Some Ideas Survive and Others Die

The Seven Slide Solution: Telling Your Business Story Effectively in Seven Slides or Less

About the author

Thomas Clifford is an award-winning marketing/branding filmmaker turned B2B copywriter and content marketing writer. Tom’s copywriting focuses on jargon-free marketing articles, landing pages, sales pages, special reports and B2B case studies. He has spent 25 years solving difficult communication challenges for Fortune 500’s, national and local non-profits

