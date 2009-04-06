Women in Leadership Part 2 – by Caroline Simard

While everyone has their own leadership style to a certain extent, and while all of us exercise leadership in our lives (whether it’s managing 2,000 employees or raising our children), there is a lot of speculation on whether men and women tend to lead differently. Research on how leadership styles differ by gender is mixed – some studies find a difference, while others show no gender effect.

In a Harvard

Business Review article), Judy Rosener’s research showed how male leaders

are more likely to use a “command-and-control” leadership style where formal authority

and a focus on the task at hand drive action by subordinates, while female

leaders are more likely to report using a “transformational leadership”

approach, motivating others to embrace broader organizational goals and building

inter-personal relationships. Alice Eagly, author of Through

the Labyrinth performed a meta-analysis of all such research studies and found

that indeed, women leaders tend to rely more on transformational

leadership. This leadership style,

she found, is “more akin to being an excellent teacher than a traditional boss”,

growing others for success and enhancing overall employee leadership capacity.

The best leadership approach depends on organizational

culture and context, yet transformational leadership has been shown to be more effective

overall in environments necessitating collaboration and innovation and high

levels of organizational change, such as the high-tech industry.

Attributes of

Transformational Leaders: