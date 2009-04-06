The Rwandan Genocide: 15 Years Later

There is a Rwandan proverb that says, roughly translated, you can’t know where you’re going unless you understand where you have come from. Today, Rwanda is one of Africa’s bright spots–a developing country with great ambitions to lift its people out of poverty and a bold strategy to make that happen. Its rise is all the more remarkable if you recall that, just 15 years ago, the nation was ripped apart by the most stunning genocide of our time. About 1 million people, a full eighth of the population, were killed in three bloody months.