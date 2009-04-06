Sweden Aims to Build Europe’s Largest Wind Farm-but It’s Still a Breeze Compared to Texas

The country that unleashed ABBA, IKEA and H&M on the world is gearing up to impress us once again–this time with Europe’s largest wind farm. Swedish company Markbygden Vind AB wants to build 1,101 wind turbines in the northern town of Markbygden at a cost of 55 billion kronor ($6.9 billion). If the wind farm is completed, it will produce 8 to 10 terawatt hours of power each year. That’s enough energy to meet Sweden’s 2015 wind power target of 10 terawatt hours per year.

But don’t get too excited yet. The project has yet to be approved by the Swedish government, and no contracts have been signed for the construction of the turbines. Even if the wind farm is approved, it won’t be completed for another decade. And as we’ve learned from T. Boone Pickens, financing can quickly get in the way of grand wind power dreams.

Regardless of the wind farm’s outcome, Sweden is still leading Europe in clean energy ambitions. The government is aiming for renewable energy to make up 50% of all energy produced in Sweden by 2020, for all cars in the country to be fossil-fuel free by 2030, and for the country to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

But if Sweden really wants to be a leader in wind power, it will have to best the world’s largest wind farm–Texas’ 735 MW Horse Hollow Wind Energy Center. Good luck, Mamma Mia-loving brethren.

[Via PhysOrg]