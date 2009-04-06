Optimism and Success

Self confidence is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become self confident you need to do three things. 1) Choose optimism. 2) Face your fears and act. 3) Surround yourself with positive people.

These days when I speak to people about optimism, I always get a few comments like, “How can I be optimistic? I’m worried about losing my job – or I have lost my job.” “It’s tough to be an optimist today; just look at the economy.”

I agree. Things are tough right now. However, getting into a doom and gloom mood is not likely to help them get better anytime soon. I choose to focus on the bright side. When I start to get down, I always go back to The Optimist Creed. I have a copy hanging next to my desk. If you want a copy that you can frame and hang in your workspace, go to http://budbilanich.com/optimist.

Last week, I came across two articles in the Denver Post on Optimism. The first was called “Wearing Optimism on Your Sleeve.” It was a story about “no complaints” bracelets, designed by Will Bowen, a pastor in Kansas City. He also has written a book called A Complaint Free World.

The no complaints bracelets are made of purple rubber. You wear them on your wrist. When you find yourself complaining, you switch the bracelet from one wrist to the other. The idea is to stay positive and optimistic by controlling your thoughts. Instead of complaining about a situation you don’t like, ask yourself what you can do to change it. These no complaints bracelets are a wearable version of The Optimist Creed.

Will Bowen really gets it when he says, “One reason people complain is to remove themselves from responsibility. They are the town crier, and now they’re done. They don’t have to take an active role in fixing the problem.”

He’s right, complaining may seem like action, but it isn’t. You’ve got to act.