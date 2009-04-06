All of 2009’s Web Trends, on One Handy Map

For each of the last three years, Information Architects, a graphics and interactive design outfit, has produced an omnibus map of the year’s Web trends–leaving no movement behind, no matter how obscure. What results is both informative, good looking, and amusing.

They’ve just released the fourth Web trend map for 2009, and it includes everything you already love about the Internet in it’s current form, and provides lots of suggestions for what you might want to find out more about. Included are the 333 most influential web domains and 111 people, as measured by referral traffic; the height of each entry represents revenue and traffice while the width records “stability.”

View a full-size version here.

[Via Today and Tomorrow]